MKM Partners Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Neutral

MKM Partners lowered shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.22.

NYSE:CPE opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

