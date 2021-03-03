NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NSTG stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $602,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 44.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

