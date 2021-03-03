ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 661 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 910,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

NYSE KKR opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

