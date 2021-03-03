Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $111.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $13,304,481. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

