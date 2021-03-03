ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

