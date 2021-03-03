Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,329 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

