Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.43.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $258.54 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $272.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.02.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.