Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

