Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ingevity by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.