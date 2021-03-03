Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Zynex worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

