Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

