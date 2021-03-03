Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

DAL stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

