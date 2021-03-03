Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,499 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.93% of SEACOR Marine worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,147,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 83,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMHI opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

