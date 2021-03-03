New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

