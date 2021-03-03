Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trustmark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.