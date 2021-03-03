Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston Sells 8,115 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $628,506.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARVN opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.