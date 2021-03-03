Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston Sells 8,115 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $628,506.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ARVN opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
