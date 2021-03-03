Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $501.62 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.71 and a 200-day moving average of $348.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,920,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.