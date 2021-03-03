Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Sells $828,366.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at $13,563,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WD stock opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

