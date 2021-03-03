Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.34. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

