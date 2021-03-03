United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.95

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.95 and last traded at $145.48, with a volume of 5020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.14.

The company has a market cap of $808.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.89.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $360,306.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $241,338.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,873 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

