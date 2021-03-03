NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,335,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,506,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGOV opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

