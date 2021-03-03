Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get Sandvik alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Sandvik to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. Analysts predict that Sandvik will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandvik during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Sandvik by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik during the fourth quarter worth about $20,417,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.