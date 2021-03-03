AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.26.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,132,000 after buying an additional 610,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 439,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after buying an additional 675,100 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.