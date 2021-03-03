GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.31

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 133652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $100,862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $22,036,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
