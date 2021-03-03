GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.31

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 133652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $100,862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $22,036,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

