CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

CPRI stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

