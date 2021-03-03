CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,754 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,698,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,453 shares during the period.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.