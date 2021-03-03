CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $386,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 599,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $148.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.