CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 7,601 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,662 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,857. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

