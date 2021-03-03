CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 30,483 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,483 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

