Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $93,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

TTM opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

TTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

