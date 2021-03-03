CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $455,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

