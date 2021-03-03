Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after buying an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE CNI opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

