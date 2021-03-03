Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 294,317 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of BGC Partners worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

