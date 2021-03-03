Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,491,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

DKL opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 139.46%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

