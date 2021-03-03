The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $512.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

