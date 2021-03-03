J Mariner Kemper Sells 357 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $30,712.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,081,772.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $353,213.28.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $123,940.13.

On Friday, January 29th, J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $14,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $48,650.00.

On Friday, December 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $215,921.70.

On Monday, December 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $750,676.96.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,631,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

