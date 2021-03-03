Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $257.68 on Tuesday. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $265.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.57 and a 200-day moving average of $225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $56,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

