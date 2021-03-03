Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $22,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,853 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

