Rosenblatt Securities Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $50.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.45.

CIEN stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

