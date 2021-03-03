Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Takes $566,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,544 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.98. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.