Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average of $218.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

