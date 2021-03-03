Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) PT Lowered to $15.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.32.

INSG stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $615,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at $536,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 99.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 86,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 28.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Inseego by 39.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

