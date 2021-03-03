Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBI stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $22.24.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.