Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $15.66. 4,572,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,877,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRS. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amyris by 624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 248,193 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

