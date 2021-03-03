AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 14.6% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) traded up 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.18. 142,564,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 216,087,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.