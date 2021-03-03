JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.38

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

