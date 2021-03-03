ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading 23.8% Higher

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) traded up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $7.44. 2,938,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,656,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

