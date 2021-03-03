500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Up 16%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price shot up 16% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.89. 1,110,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,160,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $982.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.42.
500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.
500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.
