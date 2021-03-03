500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Up 16%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price shot up 16% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.89. 1,110,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,160,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $982.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 500.com as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

