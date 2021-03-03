Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.70% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SASR. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

