Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 349.3% from the January 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of WMMVY opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

WMMVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.